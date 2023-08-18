Bessemer Group Inc. Has $40.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

