Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 163,692.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,757 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $86.52 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

