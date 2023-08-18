Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPS Commerce worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.71 and a twelve month high of $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.86.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,499 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

