Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Cloudflare worth $56,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $2,921,455.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,032.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $597,631.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,092 shares of company stock valued at $43,942,143. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $76.07.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.