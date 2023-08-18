Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,995 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,774.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PLRX stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

