Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 125,041 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,041 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
MDY opened at $469.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.96. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $500.78.
SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.