Bfsg LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Target by 4.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,019,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1,692.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 327,949 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.13.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.08. 452,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,012. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

