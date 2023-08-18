Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 90.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,659,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,000 after purchasing an additional 787,906 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $143.20. 364,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

