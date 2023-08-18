Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.37. 8,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,490. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

