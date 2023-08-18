Bfsg LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $507.55. 301,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

