Bfsg LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $80.25. 443,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $100.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

