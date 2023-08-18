Bfsg LLC Takes $852,000 Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $172,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,469,000 after acquiring an additional 590,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,213,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,317,000 after acquiring an additional 545,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 58,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,460. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

