BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $120.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.17.

BILL Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity at BILL

Shares of BILL opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.19. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

