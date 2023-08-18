BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $126.00. The stock had previously closed at $101.56, but opened at $94.55. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BILL shares last traded at $102.19, with a volume of 986,546 shares trading hands.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BILL from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $113,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BILL by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BILL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BILL by 74.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118,273 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

