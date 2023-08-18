Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Major Shareholder Acquires $71,778.15 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,778.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,833,857 shares in the company, valued at $32,734,175.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, August 11th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 50,037 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,168.72.

BVS stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $294.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.34 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bioventus by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

