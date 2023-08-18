BIP Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,097 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

