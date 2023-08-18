BIP Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

NFLX opened at $401.33 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

