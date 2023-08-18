BIP Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.87. 558,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,294,045. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $112.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.