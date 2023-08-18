BIP Wealth LLC Invests $301,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,723. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.