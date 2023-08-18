BIP Wealth LLC Invests $556,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

