BIP Wealth LLC Invests $685,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,999. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $127.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

