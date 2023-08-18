BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. 124,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

