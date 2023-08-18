BIP Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

