BIP Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHM stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

