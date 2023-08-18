BIP Wealth LLC Takes $336,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.42. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,805 shares of company stock worth $22,019,708. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

