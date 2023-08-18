BIP Wealth LLC Takes $477,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

