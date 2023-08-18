Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 238.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

