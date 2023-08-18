Bitcicoin (BITCI) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $18.77 million and $560,383.57 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,654,450,322 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

See the Features tab for additional information.”

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

