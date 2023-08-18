Bitcoin Private Market Cap Tops $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00092121 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00049403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00027410 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

