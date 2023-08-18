Bitcoin SV Price Tops $29.03 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $559.27 million and $41.92 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.03 or 0.00111597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,007.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00712564 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016588 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.