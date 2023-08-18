Bitcoiva (BCA) 1-Day Volume Hits $135,959.55

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $121.20 million and approximately $135,959.55 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $7.55 or 0.00028513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,490.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00683091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00106907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018485 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 7.81570504 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $323,166.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

