BitShares (BTS) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $25.52 million and $623,527.91 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002658 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,998,277 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

