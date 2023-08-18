BitTorrent-New Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.85 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $410.52 million and $21.85 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002657 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002675 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000908 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000043 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $20,599,668.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

