BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.84

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $10.01. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 135,264 shares.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

