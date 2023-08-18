BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE:BXC opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $733.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $145,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,313.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $145,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,313.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,312.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,139.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,040 shares of company stock worth $2,064,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

About BlueLinx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 50.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 11,602.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 68,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in BlueLinx by 128.6% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

