BMO Capital Markets Lowers NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$6.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -154.95%.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

