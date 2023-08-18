Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 98.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

