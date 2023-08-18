Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 791,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.23. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after buying an additional 367,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

