Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 831,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,240. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 139.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

