Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.34. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 395,045 shares trading hands.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

