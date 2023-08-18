Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.34. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 395,045 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
