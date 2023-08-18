Boston Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.41. 1,045,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $206.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

