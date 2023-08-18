Brady (NYSE:BRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Brady Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

