Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 213,477 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 6.61% of Park Aerospace worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Park Aerospace by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Park Aerospace by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PKE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 11,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $283.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.56. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.16%.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

