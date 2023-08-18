Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 358,666 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 813,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,666 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $46,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Shell by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

