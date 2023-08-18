Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 46,884 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $91,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

NYSE:CI traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.84. 597,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.95 and its 200-day moving average is $274.02. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

