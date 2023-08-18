Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $22.84 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2,900.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 620,455 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $22,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.66. 1,191,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

