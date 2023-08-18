Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $28.98 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 535.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,556 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.56. 4,053,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,733,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

