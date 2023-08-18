Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $31.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2,097.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289,757 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

BABA stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,568,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $225.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

