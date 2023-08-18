Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $70.81 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 130,999 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $70,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.23. 5,131,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174,410. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

