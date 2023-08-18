Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 826,965 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.79. 2,533,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,319,240. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

